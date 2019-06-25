Christine R. (Gadrow) Mageau, 55, of Tanglewood Drive, Norwich, passed away in Westerly on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Donna and Lawrence H. Gadrow, Jr.

Christine worked as a home health aide and was an avid crocheter who loved creating gifts for her family.

She is survived by her three children, John D. Mageau and wife Roseanna of Westerly, Shaun T. Mageau and wife Linda and Brien M. Mageau and wife Jazmin, all of Hampton, VA. She will also be dearly missed by her three brothers, Lawrence H. Gadrow, III and wife Tracie of Windsor, CT, John C. Gadrow and wife Lisa of Norwich and Richard A. Gadrow and wife Jacque of Magnolia, TX. Christine leaves seven beloved grandchildren, Kadon, Clayton, Brady, Bailey, Alexandria, Oliver and Avery; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours are omitted. A Graveside Funeral Service will take place at 11:30a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, at First Hopkinton Cemetery, Hopkinton. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com Published in The Westerly Sun on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary