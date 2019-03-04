Christopher Alves, 47 of Riverside passed from this earthly life in the comfort of his home with his wife at his side, early Sunday morning, March 3, 2019. He was the husband of Emily (Seiferman) Alves.



Chris was born April 8, 1971, in Providence to Daniel and Darleen (Johnson) Alves. He was educated in the East Providence school system and graduated from East Providence High School in 1989. He attended URI and the University of Phenix.



In addition to his parents and loving wife of 16 years, Christopher is survived by his son Michael Alves; his daughters Elizabeth Alves and Stephanie Hessmann; his brother, Mark Alves and his wife Susan; his wife's parents, Thomas and Gail Seiferman; and his sisters-in-law, Rebecca Adams and her husband Jeffrey, and Jessica Kremer and her husband Rick. Chris was the uncle of Sarah Alsfeld, Josef Kremer, Abigail Kremer and the late Matthew Alsfeld.



Christopher was employed by Douglas Lumber for 15 years until his illness forced his retirement in 2018. He was an Eagle Scout and an enthusiastic Red Sox, Patriots and URI Basketball fan.



Christopher was able to spend to the past 15 months at home largely through the efforts of his wife and close family.



Calling hours will Wednesday March 6 from 4pm until 7pm in the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 7, at 1pm at the Beneficent Congregational Church, 300 Weybosset St., Providence, with a reception to follow. Relatives and friends are to meet directly at church and parking is at will on the street or in nearby parking garage and lots. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are greatly appreciated to the East Providence Band, c/o Craig Enos, 145 Taunton Ave., East Providence, RI 02914 or to the Matt Alsfeld Memorial Fund, 11 Hurry Hill Rd, Putnam CT 06260. Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary