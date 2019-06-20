Services Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home 59 Spruce St. Westerly , RI 02891 (401) 596-2648 Resources More Obituaries for Christopher Lombardo Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Christopher Andrew Lombardo

Obituary Condolences Flowers Christopher Andrew Lombardo, the beloved son of Carl S. and Patricia ""Patty"" Lombardo of Westerly, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the age of 23.



A lifelong resident of Westerly, Chris was a graduate of WHS and worked as a mechanic in his family's business, Red Stone Tire, for several years. He was also a volunteer firefighter with The Cyclones, Engine Company No. 2 in Westerly.



Chris was a known gearhead who never came across a vehicle he couldn't fix. He loved riding on or off road, on land or water, including jet skis, ATVs, motorcycles and especially his green jeep that he spent hours customizing. He was an amateur photographer, enjoyed time spent helping others customize their vehicles, and he loved to go for sunrise rides on the beach in his jeep - and if you got stuck on the beach he was the friend to call. It was not uncommon for Chris to be out in his Kabota. He loved taking vacations up north , to Florida and to Walt Disney World.



Chris was the type of person whose kindheartedness knew no limits and it never mattered in what capacity he was needed, he was there. He genuinely enriched the lives of all who knew him and he was blessed with many extraordinary friends who left their mark on him as well.



Chris loved being together with his family at gatherings and will forever be held in the hearts of his parents, Carl and Patty; his brother Bryce A. Lombardo of Westerly; his much loved girlfriend Alexa DeGiacomo of Westerly; and his maternal grandparents, William and Marie O'Leary of Westerly. He will also be sorely missed by his many aunts, uncles and cousins: Godmother Melissa Stoehr and her husband Steve of Westerly and their children, Steven and Alexandra; William O'Leary and his wife Lina of Bradford; Anne Marie Lombardo of Griffin, GA; Joanne Grills and her husband Joe of Westerly and their son Jared; Angelo Lombardo of Massachusetts and his daughter Angelee; Teresa Guarnieri and her husband Morris of Westerly and their son Mason; and Wendy Lombardo and her husband Bill Hartman of New York. Also left behind are Chris' two cherished dogs, Jazzi and Rocco. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Angelo and Rose Lombardo, of Westerly.



The family wishes to thank their families and friends, the Westerly Fire Department, the Town of Westerly, and the doctors and nurses of Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Rhode Island Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital nurses of Floor 6B, for their love and support during Chris' battle.



Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 3-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Relatives and friends are also invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 9am on Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Westerly Veteran Firemans Hand Tub Association, Union Street, Westerly, or Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Chris' memory.



