Christopher Michael DeRita, 35, of Charlestown, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Born in Providence he was the beloved son of Steven DeRita and Nancy Fortin and step-son of Karen DeRita and Larry Fortin.
Christopher was a 2002 graduate of Westerly High School. He worked at Cable Components in CT for 11 years, and for Cooley Group in Pawtucket where he leaves many friends. Christopher enjoyed playing football, mountain biking, kayaking, and dirt biking.
Besides his parents he is survived by his daughters, Emily and Lauren DeRita; his brother, Kevin DeRita; his step-siblings, Katelyn, Kassidy, and Dave Dyer, and Eric Fortin; his grandmothers, Caroline DeRita and Patricia Audet, as well as many aunts and uncles. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5-7pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
