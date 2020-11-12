1/1
Christy Lee (Broccolo) Ferraro
1977 - 2020
Christy Lee Ferraro, 43, of Westerly, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Philip Hulitar HopeHealth Hospice in Providence. She was born in Westerly on June 10, 1977. Christy was the daughter of John and Elizabeth (Gulluscio) Broccolo. Being a mom was the most important part of Christy's life and she dedicated most of her time to her two sons, Nicholas J. Ferraro and Brian J. Ferraro. Because Christy had worked in the food industry for many years, she was able to pass on the benefit of her experience to her boys. They took her given experience and decided to open their own business, Hoof's Italian Restaurant where she worked as their manager. Christy was extremely proud of her boys and their success in this Italian restaurant venture.
Christy's biggest pride and joy was spending time with her two boys whether at Hoof's Restaurant or at home. In Christy's earlier years, she cherished her trips with her great-grandparents and traveling to Florida. One of Christy's best qualities was making people laugh as her laugh was contagious. Christy will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her sons, she leaves her great-aunt Sandra Barkley, uncle Mark Gulluscio, cousin James Gulluscio, and former husband John Ferraro to mourn her passing. Christy was preceded in death by her beloved maternal grandmother, Nina Phillimore, great-grandparents Ralph and Gladys Christy and grandfather John Gulluscio.
Funeral services will be held on Monday November 16th at 10:00 am at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly. All are invited to meet directly at the church. Seating capacity limits are at 150 in the church, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives (i.e. use of facemasks are required) will be in place. Burial will be private at First Hopkinton Cemetery, Hopkinton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the charity of your choice.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI 02891 is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com


Published in The Westerly Sun from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
