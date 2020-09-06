1/
Claire Calderara
Claire Calderara, of Summer Street, Westerly, passed away at The Carriage House at The Elms in Westerly on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was 90 years old.
Born in Nashua, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late Louis Calderara and Josephine (Marzoli) Calderara.
Claire worked in the Payroll Department at Pfizer for many years and volunteered her time for St. Pius X Church. She also enjoyed supporting the Westerly Library and the Colonial Theater. Claire enjoyed traveling, especially to Italy, gardening, canning, painting and various types of needlework. She was also the pastry chef of the family.
She is the beloved sister of Anita Ruiz of Westerly, along with her loving nephew Thomas Ruiz, also of Westerly.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at The Carriage House at The Elms, both past and present, for their wonderful care and compassion over the past several years. Claire truly enjoyed her time there, and was always active in the many activities they had to offer.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
