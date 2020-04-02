The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Claire Marie (Klemish) Godfrey

Claire Marie (Klemish) Godfrey Obituary
Claire Marie (Klemish) Godfrey, 93, passed away at Apple Rehab Clipper on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was the wife of the late John R. Godfrey, Jr.
Born in Mystic, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Georgianna Klemish.
Claire was a real estate broker who enjoyed sewing and raising strawberries. In her younger days, she had worked in the FBI office during war time and had served as a Girl Scout leader for several years. She loved going to the beach.
She is survived by her son John R. Godfrey, III of Westerly and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Frances Demars.
All services will be private and held at the convenience of Claire's family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 2, 2020
