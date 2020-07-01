Claire Mary (Kenney) McCall
Claire Mary (Kenney) McCall, 75, of Hope Valley, passed away peacefully May 21, 2020. She was the beloved wife of George McCall for 53 years. Born in Westerly on June 28, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Mary (Dowling) Kenney. She worked in the Controller's Office at URI for 30 years prior to her retirement. Claire will be forever loved by her husband George, her children Timothy McCall and wife Christy of Richmond, RI, Melissa McCall and her significant other Henry Holland of Hope Valley, RI and Kellie McCall-Dumsar and her husband David Dumsar of Hope Valley, RI, her grandchildren, Amanda Place, Anthony Dumsar, Kayla McCall, Courtney Cahoon, James McCall, Rebecca Cahoon and Hannah Cahoon and her greatgrandchildren Charley, Lillyana, Colbey and Quinten. She is also survived by siblings Michael Kenney of New Mexico and Margaret Adamowicz of Wisconsin. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her siblings David Kenney and, her twin, Ann Clifford.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Westerly Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.
