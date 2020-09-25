Claire Perry Hofer of Kennett Square, PA died peacefully on September 21, 2020 in her 105th year at Kendal/Crosslands Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late W. Eric Hofer, who died in 1982 and with whom she shared 42 years of marriage.
Claire was born in Westerly, RI on Oct. 26, 1915, and was the daughter of the late Arthur L. and Alice (Edge) Perry. She graduated from Westtown School in 1934 and attended the School of Practical Art in Boston. She continued to work and live in Boston where she met her husband Eric, who was employed by the United Fruit Company and was asked to manage banana plantations in Honduras. Upon their marriage in 1940, she joined Eric in the jungle area near Progresso, Honduras where they immersed themselves in the local culture and started their family.
In 1947 they returned to Westerly, RI where Eric began a thirty year career working for Bostitch, Inc. During these years, Claire was very active as a volunteer for the Westerly Hospital, first as a Nurse's Aid and then creating the Hospital gift shop and becoming its manager. She was also instrumental in the capital campaign for the Hospital's first "New Wing" built in 1952. She later worked as a buyer and bookkeeper for the Frank Hall Boat Yard gift shop.
From 1962 to 1965 Claire and her family moved to Germany where Eric managed a foreign manufacturing plant for Bostitch. Claire loved every minute of these adventures and was eager to learn everything about the people, their language and their customs. When Eric retired, they returned to Westerly but continued their travels throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. She also resumed her volunteer work at the Westerly Hospital accumulating well over 10,000 hours of service. She especially enjoyed helping patients and waiting family members in the Emergency Room.
Claire was an active member of the Westerly Friends Quaker Meeting from birth, serving in many capacities. In 2000, she moved to Kendal-Crosslands Retirement Community in Kennett Square, PA, where she thrived in this Quaker setting, continuing to volunteer in their nursing care facility, and enjoying visits with many family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Eric L. Hofer and his wife, Rita of Exton, PA, and her two daughters, Patricia Campbell and her husband Leo of Stoddard, NH, and Betsey Rice of Charlestown, RI. She leaves 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, five sisters and a son-in-law.
Claire's ashes will remain with her family until a time when everyone can gather together for a celebration of her life.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Kendal-Crosslands Communities Charitable Giving, PO Box 100, Kennett Square, PA 19348; or to the Westerly Friends Meeting, 57 Elm St. Westerly, RI 02891 or the Westerly Hospital Foundation, 25 Wells Street, Westerly, RI 02891.
Arrangements are being handled by the Kuzo Funeral Home, Kennett Square, PA.