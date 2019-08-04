|
Ten days past her 103rd Birthday, Clara Ellison, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019, at Lely Palms Manor Care, Naples, FL surrounded by her son, Andrew Laviano, her daughter-in-law Elise Laviano and her loving husband Fred Ellison. She was born in NYC to Fernanda and Andrea Verzoni. She loved her life in NYC, her second homes in Rhode Island, and her condo in Royal Wood, Naples, FL. Clara lived life to the fullest. "La Famiglia" was everything, but this included friends and neighbors and the lonely, or the outsider. She had the ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. Clara had the biggest, brightest smile, and the warmest heart. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Frederick Ellison; her son Andrew Laviano and wife Elise; her Grandson James Laviano and his wife Karin and their 3 children: Sofia, Andrew and John; her Grandson John Davis Laviano's family: Terry, Elizabeth and Laura; and cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, David and Andrew, her sister Dora and her grandson John.
At peace now in Heaven, she will be missed by all whose lives she touched.
Clara will be interred in the Columbarium at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. A celebration of her life will take place at a date to be determined by her family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105
Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 4, 2019