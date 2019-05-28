The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
Clara (Joseph) Gencarella, 85, beloved wife of Samuel "Butch" Gencarella, of Westerly, passed away at the Westerly Health Center on Friday, May 24, 2019.
Born in Stonington, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Minnie Joseph.
Clara worked as a coiler for Douglas-Randall for many years and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was the honored recipient of the Westerly Elks Mother of the Year award.
She leaves her devoted husband Butch; two children, Gary "Butch" Gencarella and Tina of Westerly and Deborah Algiere of Boynton Beach, FL. Clara will also be dearly missed by her two sisters, Rosie and Margaret Gentry; four grandchildren, Amanda Stevens and Andrea Gencarella, both of Pawcatuck, Carla Murano of Deerfield Beach, FL and Todd Murano of Providence; and three great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Edwin "Sonny" Joseph.
Visiting hours will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly on Thursday from 10:30a.m. – 12 noon, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00 noon in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Clara's memory be made to Frank Olean Center 93 Airport Road, Westerly, RI 02891
For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from May 28 to May 29, 2019
