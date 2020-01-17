|
Clare A. (Shea) Zaremba of West Vine St., Pawcatuck, died on January 10, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald Zaremba.
Born in Pawcatuck, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Margaret Shea.
A communicant of St. Michael Church in Pawcatuck, she was a graduate of St. Michael School in 1941 and graduated from Stonington High School with the class of 1945.
She married Donald in St. Michael Church on July 5, 1950. He predeceased her on July 15, 1984. The family moved to Texas in 1963 when Donald was employed by the Harris Corp. She remained there for 16 years after his death, returning to Pawcatuck in 2000. Since that time, she has lived in what was once her grandparents' home.
Surviving are her six daughters, Dianne Hamilton, Denise Kelly, Donna Fritz, Debra Scifres, Dale Flory and Doreen Worley. She was predeceased by her three sisters, Teresa Crowley of Westerly, and Agnes McGowan and Eileen Fiore, both of Pawcatuck. She has 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 10 nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours are omitted. A Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Michael Church, 60 Liberty St., Pawcatuck on Tuesday, January 21st at 12 noon. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be mailed to St. Michael School, 60 Liberty St., Pawcatuck, CT 06379 in her memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020