Constance Davis Vadnais Baker, 74, of Charlestown and formerly of Pawtucket, passed away at home on Friday, May 15th surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Fred M. Baker, Jr.
Born in Cranston and raised in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Joseph M., Sr. and Ruth (James) Davis. She was a graduate of Pawtucket West High School.
As a single mother of two daughters and working full time at Citizens Bank, she decided to pursue a college education. She graduated from Rhode Island College at the top of her class with a BS in Management and Economics in the early 1980's. She then continued her post–graduate work at Bentley College. Connie had a long career in the banking and insurance industries, working at Citizens Bank from 1970-1983, and then PNC Bank.
She was an active member of the Park Place Congregational Church when she lived in Pawtucket, organizing several church events annually, including May Breakfasts, Strawberry Festivals, and many dinners with her mother Ruth. She was a former member of the Board of Directors of Riverside Cemetery in Pawtucket.
As a young child she enjoyed her summers in Matunuck, and then as an adult, spending the summer in Pt. Judith. Later in life, she was happy to achieve her life-long dream of living in South County, so she could be closer to the beach. After relocating to Charlestown she served on the Board of Directors for the Charlestown Land Trust and was elected to the Charlestown Planning Commission.
In her spare time she loved to garden, read, and spend time at the beach. She also loved to hike, bicycle and travel the world.
Besides her husband, she is survived by two daughters Stacey Vadnais Lecours and her husband Michael of Charlestown and Lauren A. Malicki and her husband Martin of Wethersfield, CT; four grandchildren Nicholas Lecours, Hope Lecours, Elizabeth Malicki, and Nathan Malicki; two sisters Judith Zaluski and her husband Dr. Robert of Rehoboth, MA and Polly Stiles of Pawtucket; and a brother Joseph M. Davis, Jr. of Newport.
A funeral service will be held (Thursday/Friday) at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, Wakefield. Due to social restrictions, the service will be live streamed on the Avery-Storti Funeral Home website. Burial will follow in River Bend Cemetery, Westerly. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Charlestown Land Trust, P.O. Box 1387
Charlestown, RI 02813 or South County Hospital, 100 Kenyon Avenue, Wakefield, RI 02879. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 19, 2020.