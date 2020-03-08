|
Constance (Walker) Urso of Shore Road, Westerly, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Royal Westerly Nursing Home on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the age of 89. She was the wife of the late Angelo "Buba" Urso, with whom she shared 68 love - filled years. They enjoyed time with family and friends in both Westerly and Green Valley, Arizona. A visit to either of Conni's kitchens left both your spirit and belly full.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Anderson) Walker.
Conni leaves behind a legacy of strength and fearlessness. As the first female Deputy Sheriff in Washington County, she showed the men and women in her life that anyone can do anything with a little Scottish "neart". She helped many a stranger and availed herself to family and friends without hesitation. Her home was always open and there was not a problem or situation for which Conni could not find a solution. Conni knew how to bring people together. Whether at Shore Road, Seaside Beach Club, or the tennis courts in Green Valley, everyone enjoyed being near her. She loved playing bridge and mahjong, as well as her daily rides as one half of "Thelma and Louise."
She was the devoted mother of Robert J. Urso and his partner Heather, Lorri Urso Dean and her husband Thomas, all of Westerly and Michael J. Urso and wife Kim of Stonington. She also leaves two sisters, Catherine Drake of Mystic and Carole Cravinho of Texas; her sister-in-law Elizabeth Walker of Westerly; twelve grandchildren (Alexandra, Zachary, Max, Melissa, Michael, Matthew, Hailey, Joseph, Alexander, Taylor, Victoria and Christian) and six great-grandchildren (Adelyn, Fallon, Tauren, Abbagail, Tatiana, and Cassius). Conni was predeceased by her sister Dorothy Stokes, her brother John Walker and her granddaughter Rachel Walker Dean.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, March 10th from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Relatives and friends are also invited to attend a Funeral Service in the funeral home on Wednesday, March 11th at 11am. Celebration lunch to follow. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Conni's name to The Angel of Hope Fund c/o Westerly Hospital Foundation, 25 Wells Street or Continuum Hospice of RI.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 8, 2020