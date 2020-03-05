|
Costantino "Dino" Antonino, 73, of Pawcatuck, passed away unexpectedly on March 3, 2020.
He was the son of the late Antonio and Angelina Antonino. He is survived by his longtime companion Deborah Holliday; two sons, Tony Antonino and Peter Antonino; his siblings, Raffaele (Elaina) Antonino, Erminia (Phil) Shafer, and Carlo (Donna) Antonino; five grandchildren and several nieces, nephews. He was predeceased by his son Dino Joseph Antonino.
He was co-owner with his brother Ralph at Antoninos Service Station and retired from Foxwoods Casino. A founding member of the Westerly Adult and Youth Soccer Leagues, Dino was also a lifelong avid golfer and poker player.
Visiting hours will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly on Friday from 11am - 12:30pm, immediately followed by a Graveside Funeral Service at 1pm at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Cobblestone Lane, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020