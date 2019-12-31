|
|
Cynthia M. Bridgham, 59, of West Warwick, passed away at Kent Hospital in Warwick on Saturday, December 28, 2019.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Shirley Blanchard.
Cynthia worked as a customer service rep for Aldin Assoc. She enjoyed playing Cribbage and cards, shooting pool and playing Bingo.
She leaves her son Casey M. Blanchard of W. Warwick, two siblings, Everett Blanchard, Jr. (Kelly) and Deborah Mercier, all of Pawcatuck; and three grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Louis Blanchard.
A Funeral Service will take place at 2:30pm on Friday at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Burial will be private. For online condolences go to www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 31, 2019