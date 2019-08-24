The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark Church
Narragansett Ave
Jamestown, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for D'Ann Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

D'Ann P. (Frechette) Sullivan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
D'Ann P. (Frechette) Sullivan Obituary
D'Ann P. (Frechette) Sullivan, 84, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born in Westerly, she was a daughter of the late Wilfred P. and Doris A. (Carney) Frechette; mother of Lee Ann Sullivan (James Taylor), Lynn M. Normand (Charles W.), Jon F. Sullivan (the late, Mary), Paul M. Sullivan (Sheryl), and Dean M. Sullivan (Stacey R.); and sister of Marilyn L. Brockmann (Robert). She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 7 nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10 am in St. Mark Church, Narragansett Ave, Jamestown. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Visiting hours Sunday, 3-6 pm. For full obituary and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of D'Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now