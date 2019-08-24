|
|
D'Ann P. (Frechette) Sullivan, 84, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born in Westerly, she was a daughter of the late Wilfred P. and Doris A. (Carney) Frechette; mother of Lee Ann Sullivan (James Taylor), Lynn M. Normand (Charles W.), Jon F. Sullivan (the late, Mary), Paul M. Sullivan (Sheryl), and Dean M. Sullivan (Stacey R.); and sister of Marilyn L. Brockmann (Robert). She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 7 nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10 am in St. Mark Church, Narragansett Ave, Jamestown. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Visiting hours Sunday, 3-6 pm. For full obituary and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 24, 2019