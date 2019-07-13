Home

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Plainfield Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
1200 Norwich Rd
Plainfield, CT
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
1200 Norwich Rd
Plainfield, CT
Dale Dean "Rusty" Colozzi


1962 - 2019
Dale Dean "Rusty" Colozzi, 81 of Plainfield, Conn., passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She married her husband, Dan Colozzi on June 30, 1962. Dale is survived by son, Edward LeCour; daughter, Dana Wightman; daughter, Karen Colozzi; son, Brian Colozzi; daughter, Yvonne Colozzi; son, James Colozzi; and 12 grandchildren.
Dale was a member of the Plainfield, Conn. Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Graveside services will be held July 20, 2019 for immediate family only.
Services will be held at the Plainfield Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Saturday August 3, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by a catered reception for family and friends who attend. Reception time runs from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Services: 1 to 2 p.m., Plainfield Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1200 Norwich Rd, Plainfield, CT 06374
Reception: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Jaques Cartier Club, 79 Wilson St., Jewett City, CT 06351
Published in The Westerly Sun on July 13, 2019
