Daniel F. Holly, 52, beloved brother and uncle, passed away unexpectedly on June 2nd, 2019.

Dan was the cherished son of the late Charles and Elizabeth Holly.

A longtime Pawcatuck resident and graduate of Stonington High School, "Danny" navigated the local towns daily where his gentle and friendly nature was known to many.

He will be remembered dearly by his three siblings, John T. Holly (Laura) of Westerly, Patrick E. Holly of Pawcatuck and Mary H. Blalock (Michael) of Austin, TX; and his nephew Charles Blalock also of Austin, TX as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service to be held at St Michael's Cemetery, Stillman Ave. Ext., Pawcatuck on Friday, July 5th at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan's memory may be made to the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center or the St Michael's Capital Campaign. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of Daniel's arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com Published in The Westerly Sun on June 30, 2019