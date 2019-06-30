The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St Michael's Cemetery
Stillman Ave. Ext.
Pawcatuck, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Holly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel F. Holly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel F. Holly Obituary
Daniel F. Holly, 52, beloved brother and uncle, passed away unexpectedly on June 2nd, 2019.
Dan was the cherished son of the late Charles and Elizabeth Holly.
A longtime Pawcatuck resident and graduate of Stonington High School, "Danny" navigated the local towns daily where his gentle and friendly nature was known to many.
He will be remembered dearly by his three siblings, John T. Holly (Laura) of Westerly, Patrick E. Holly of Pawcatuck and Mary H. Blalock (Michael) of Austin, TX; and his nephew Charles Blalock also of Austin, TX as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service to be held at St Michael's Cemetery, Stillman Ave. Ext., Pawcatuck on Friday, July 5th at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan's memory may be made to the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center or the St Michael's Capital Campaign. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of Daniel's arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now