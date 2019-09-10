|
Daniel Louis Crowley, 76, of Wakefield, passed away in Portland, ME on September 7, 2019. He was married to the love of his life Peggy (O'Leary) Crowley. He was the father of David (Jackie), Jeffrey, and Matthew (Melissa); and four grandchildren, Ryan, Trevor, Evelyn and Emma. He is also survived by his sister Kathleen (Jeff) Helm; and sister-in-law, Ann Crowley. He was the brother of the late Michael Crowley.
He was born in Westerly on December 1, 1942 to Daniel D. and Louise (Price) Crowley. He was a graduate of Westerly High School and a longtime employee of Maxon Machinery. Dan was the Sales Manager at Waltham Technology and later at East Bay Manufacturers.
After formally retiring, he successfully developed his own business in the fields he knew best, machining and sales.
While living in Charlestown, Dan was a member of the Charlestown Ambulance Corps and a volunteer in the Fire Department. Also, he was a founding member of the Charlestown Conservation Committee.
Dan and his wife lived in Smithfield and Jamestown and were also snowbirds in Venice, Florida. He loved traveling all over the world, especially to Ireland, as well as walking, gardening and fishing. Dan loved dancing to rock and roll.
He touched the lives of everyone he met. His friends and family will miss him greatly and will treasure the memory of his sparkling smile which would light up any room, a face that never aged, quick-wit and love of laughter. He will be missed by many friends in Ireland.
His funeral will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 9:45am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory – SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Road (Rt. 1A), Narragansett, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Mark Church, 60 Narragansett Avenue, Jamestown. Burial will follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. Visiting hours Wednesday 4-7pm. Memorial contributions in Dan's memory may be made to St. Mark Church. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 10, 2019