David Anthony DiRobbio
David Anthony DiRobbio, 58, of Charlestown, RI, passed away Tuesday at home. David is survived by his son Walker DiRobbio and his partner Brenda of Old Saybrook, CT, his brother Michael and wife, Ann of Charlestown, his dear cousin and very close friend Sandy Beaudreau and husband Mark of Hopkinton, RI and dear cousin Lois Roby of LaGrange, ME as well as various other cousins. He is also survived by his loving aunts and uncle, Joan Cormier of Plainfield, CT, aunt Lois Carter of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Maurice "Ray" Britt of Lumberton, NC. He was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Connie DiRobbio, his cousin Rex Britt, and his loving aunt, Doris Michaud. David was born in Moosup, CT and grew up, since age 5, in Charlestown, RI. David was known for his infectious smile and laughter as he was seen in his favorite cars around town. David loved woodworking and baking, especially his famous "Santa snacks". He had worked as a mechanic and in the family construction business over the years. He was loved and greatly missed by many, especially several very close friends, Joe, Christine, Maureen, Karen and Tim. His door was always open for a visit, a cup of coffee, laughter and great conversation. If desired, memorial donations may be made in his honor to one of the charities he supported, St. Jude's or Wounded Warriors. The family will make arrangements for a memorial celebration of life at their convenience.
For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
August 1, 2020
Dear Mike and Family,
Our condolences on the loss of David. We lift you all up in prayer for comfort and peace from our Lord Christ Jesus. With Love and Blessings. Tim & JoAnne Stasiunas
Timothy & JoAnne Stasiunas
Friend
