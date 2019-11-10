The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David B. Wagner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David B. Wagner Obituary
David B. Wagner, 65, beloved husband of Beth (Hackman) Wagner, of South Drive, Ashaway, passed away at his home on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born in Westerly to the late Burt and Dorothy (Pinky) Wagner.
He was an avid doubles tennis player in the 70's and 80's at Pond View Racquet Club. He first taught 5th grade in Chesterfield, Virginia from 1981-1987. He then moved back to Westerly, where he taught from 1988 until he had a stroke in 2004. He loved teaching math to many fifth graders during that time. He was a loyal Boston Red Sox fan. He spent hours watching the games and rehashing them with friends.
He will be sadly missed by his wife Beth of 36 years, and cousins, Paul Bernier (Sue), Kathy Korne (Steve), and Donna Harries.
Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Wednesday, November 13 from 4-6pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Funeral service and burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of David be sent to the American Diabetic Association, https://donations. diabetes.org.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -