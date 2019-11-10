|
David B. Wagner, 65, beloved husband of Beth (Hackman) Wagner, of South Drive, Ashaway, passed away at his home on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born in Westerly to the late Burt and Dorothy (Pinky) Wagner.
He was an avid doubles tennis player in the 70's and 80's at Pond View Racquet Club. He first taught 5th grade in Chesterfield, Virginia from 1981-1987. He then moved back to Westerly, where he taught from 1988 until he had a stroke in 2004. He loved teaching math to many fifth graders during that time. He was a loyal Boston Red Sox fan. He spent hours watching the games and rehashing them with friends.
He will be sadly missed by his wife Beth of 36 years, and cousins, Paul Bernier (Sue), Kathy Korne (Steve), and Donna Harries.
Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Wednesday, November 13 from 4-6pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Funeral service and burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of David be sent to the American Diabetic Association, https://donations. diabetes.org.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019