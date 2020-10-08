David Douglas Rayner died peacefully at his home of natural causes after a decade-long battle with MS. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Laurie MacCallum Rayner; sons: Kaelan W. and Brenton M.C. Rayner; parents Douglas and Eugenia (Jean) Rayner; Sisters: Kimberlie Rayner-Russell (Edwin) and Kristen Rayner; nieces and a nephew and great nephew.
David graduated from Westerly High School, Hobart College and Flight Safety International (Vero Beach).
David was an avid sailor and taught the craft throughout his life. He was an active longtime member of the Westerly Sea Scouts. David worked at Mystic Seaport Museum for thirty years in a variety of departments including interpretation and the Dupont Shipyard. Most notably he fostered the nationally recognized Mystic Seaport Community Sailing Program where he taught hundreds of children and adults watercraft arts and ran the generations-old Joseph Conrad sailing camp for children and young adults.
He was a member of the local chapter of the Corinthian Sailing Club and the Mystic River Mudheads. Nationally David served on the board of the US Sail, the national governing board of the sport, and was instrumental in introducing sailing to the Special Olympics.
A memorial service will be held at a later time to be announced. Gifts in David's memory may be made to the Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association, 14 Lighthouse Road Watch Hill, RI 02891 or charity of your choice
