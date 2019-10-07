|
David G. Birchell, 76, of Westerly, passed away at Golden Years Assisted Living Facility in Westerly on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Born in Norwich, CT, he was the beloved son of the late David A. and Josephine M. Birchell.
David worked for Electric Boat in Groton for 43 years, retiring as a Ship Supervisor in 2005.
A longtime member of Winnapaug County Club, David and his lifelong friend, the late John Christina, won the Club's Four-Ball Championship in 2003.
A 1962 graduate of Stonington High School, David played baseball and football for the Bears and was a member of the baseball team's Connecticut State Championship team in 1960, his sophomore year. The team was inducted into the Stonington High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.
He is survived by his three children, Christy Birchell of Westerly, Kristopher Birchell and his wife Liz of Pawcatuck and Kyle Birchell and his wife Kate-Lyn of Preston, CT; his sister Joanne Albano and her husband Joseph of Naples, FL; and two nieces and a nephew. Mr. Birchell was predeceased by his son David Birchell, II.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 4pm – 7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Liturgy will take place at 11am on Tuesday at St. Mary's Church, 95 Main St., Stonington. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 7, 2019