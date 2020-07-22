1/1
David Gabriele
David Gabriele of Westerly, RI passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the age of 66 after a brief and courageous illness. He was the husband of Sara (Luzzi) Gabriele of whom he truly honored and adored for 47 years. Born in Acri, Italy on March 8, 1954, he is the beloved son of Maria Gabriele of Acri, Italy.
David's proudest achievement was his three loving daughters, Maria Allen and fiancé Jeff Pucci, Rosanna and husband Joshua Arnold, Daniela and husband Michael Joyce and his seven grandchildren Davide, Dina, Brian, Sara, Michael, Ava and Michaela. He also leaves behind his three brothers all of Acri, Italy, Giuseppe, Luigi and Salvatore. He also leaves behind his father-in-law, brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
David enjoyed landscaping and masonry for many years. His strong work ethic continued right up until his passing. If you knew David, you would know that family was his top priority. His yearly trips to Italy, making homemade wine, gardening and staying true to old school traditions were just some of his many passions.
The Gabriele family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday July 23, 2020 from 4-8 PM at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI., seating capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives (i.e., use of facemasks and maximum of 25 people in the building at any given time ) will be in place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday July 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Pius X. Church, Elm St. Westerly, RI . Entombment will follow in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly, RI.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI 02891 is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
July 23, 2020
Maria and Family,
So sorry to hear of your Dad’s passing at so young an age. May your wonderful memories help you through this difficult time.
God Bless,
Donna Benton
Donna Benton
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
Maria. Our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time. Bob and Ada Elmer

Ada Elmer
July 22, 2020
would like to tell the family about how much I loved him as my friend and mentor....Even thou we were close I could never disagree with him and we both respected each other... God Bless...
Charlene Spino
Friend
July 22, 2020
We loved david he was the best landscaper and person you could meet,
We will miss seeing him so often at our house
Our deepest sympathy to your family to loose such a great person so early
Fondly the Gummmeson family

Susan Gummeson
Friend
July 22, 2020
Mrs Gabrielle, Maria, Rosanna and Danielle

Very sorry for your loss, our condolences.

Mike, Karin and Jackson Ogle
Mike Ogle
Friend
July 22, 2020
Maria, Rosanna and Daniela I am so very sorry to hear the loss of your father. You and your Mom are in my thoughts and prayers. Love, Lois xox
Lois Johnsen
July 22, 2020
Sara & family,
My heart breaks for you. Your and David's relationship is one beautiful love story. You always spoke so lovingly about the family you both have raised.
With my heart felt condolences and love,
Sandra
Sandra Ververis
Coworker
