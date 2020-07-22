David Gabriele of Westerly, RI passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the age of 66 after a brief and courageous illness. He was the husband of Sara (Luzzi) Gabriele of whom he truly honored and adored for 47 years. Born in Acri, Italy on March 8, 1954, he is the beloved son of Maria Gabriele of Acri, Italy.
David's proudest achievement was his three loving daughters, Maria Allen and fiancé Jeff Pucci, Rosanna and husband Joshua Arnold, Daniela and husband Michael Joyce and his seven grandchildren Davide, Dina, Brian, Sara, Michael, Ava and Michaela. He also leaves behind his three brothers all of Acri, Italy, Giuseppe, Luigi and Salvatore. He also leaves behind his father-in-law, brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
David enjoyed landscaping and masonry for many years. His strong work ethic continued right up until his passing. If you knew David, you would know that family was his top priority. His yearly trips to Italy, making homemade wine, gardening and staying true to old school traditions were just some of his many passions.
The Gabriele family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday July 23, 2020 from 4-8 PM at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI., seating capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives (i.e., use of facemasks and maximum of 25 people in the building at any given time ) will be in place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday July 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Pius X. Church, Elm St. Westerly, RI . Entombment will follow in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly, RI.
