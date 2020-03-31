|
|
David Grills, 91, beloved husband of Rose Marie (Rosso) Grills, of School Street, Westerly, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Friday, March 27, 2020.
Born in Pawcatuck, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Grills.
David was employed at the former Grills Motors and then worked in machine maintenance at Electric Boat in Groton until his retirement. He was a communicant of St. Michael Church and a US Marine veteran of the Korean War. David was a member of both the Westerly Elks and the Pawcatuck Italo-American Club.
He leaves his devoted wife Rose Marie; three sons, Steven Grills and his wife Susan; James Grills and his wife Jeanne, all of Mystic; and Michael Grills and his wife Norma of North Stonington; his sister and brother-in-law Helen and Joseph Nigrelli of Westerly; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. David was predeceased by four brothers and four sisters.
Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Funeral service and burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 31, 2020