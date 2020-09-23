David H. Garner, 60, of Wakefield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday September 14th.
Born in Westerly, he was a son of Mary Iris
(Scully) Garner of Charlestown and the late William J. Garner, and he graduated from Chariho High School in 1978.
Mr. Garner was currently employed by SmithCo Oil in Wakefield. He was an antique car enthusiast, enjoyed fishing, hunting, and cooking.
Besides his mother he is survived by a sister Susan Jones of North Kingstown; a nephew David Jones of North Kingstown; a niece Sarah Lassor of Westerly; and a great nephew John Vigue of Westerly.
Funeral services will be private. His family kindly requests memorial donations to St. James Chapel, c/o St. Mary Church, PO Box 475, Carolina, RI 02812. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.