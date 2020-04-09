|
David James Gallo, 64, of Walton Street, Westerly, passed away at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence on Friday, April 3, 2020.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Vincent and Margaret Gallo.
David James was a machinist for Rol-Flo Engineering for many years and he enjoyed both bowling, golfing and playing the guitar. He was a US Navy Veteran who served aboard the USS Luce.
He leaves two children, James V. Gallo and Lesley M. Gallo, both of Westerly; three brothers, Frank Gallo of Westerly, Thomas Gallo of Hawaii and Vincent Gallo of Maryland; and a sister Pattie Gallo of Bradford. He will also be missed by his three grandchildren, Arianna, Robin and Hadley. He was predeceased by his sister Madeline Trombino.
Visiting hours are omitted. Funeral service and burial will be private.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 9, 2020