1/1
David Lawrence Allyn
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Lawrence Allyn, 66, of Old Lyme, CT beloved husband of 40 years to Donna (Diangi) Allyn, passed away May 4th, 2020 after a courageous 9 year battle with cancer. He was born May 3rd, 1954 in New London and was raised in Mystic, graduating from Stonington High School in 1972.
His family will receive relatives and friends Friday, August 7th from 5-7 pm at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic.
A service will be Saturday, August 8th at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Following the service, David's interment will be at the Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic. Social distancing guidelines will be in place when entering the funeral home and face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Church in Pawcatuck, CT or Massachusetts General Hospital (www.massgeneral.org)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Service
10:00 AM
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Interment
Elm Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved