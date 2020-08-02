David Lawrence Allyn, 66, of Old Lyme, CT beloved husband of 40 years to Donna (Diangi) Allyn, passed away May 4th, 2020 after a courageous 9 year battle with cancer. He was born May 3rd, 1954 in New London and was raised in Mystic, graduating from Stonington High School in 1972.
His family will receive relatives and friends Friday, August 7th from 5-7 pm at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic.
A service will be Saturday, August 8th at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Following the service, David's interment will be at the Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic. Social distancing guidelines will be in place when entering the funeral home and face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Church in Pawcatuck, CT or Massachusetts General Hospital (www.massgeneral.org
)