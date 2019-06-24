David Louis DeAngelis, Jr. of Ashaway, RI, beloved husband of Aurelia (Scarpelli) DeAngelis for 34 years, passed away Friday June 14 at the age of 61 surrounded by family.

David was born in Providence, RI the oldest son of David Sr. & Barbara (Polselli) DeAngelis. He married the love of his life and best friend known to him as Gigi on April 20, 1985.

David leaves behind his wife, as well as their two children David Joseph and Antonella Marie. David also leaves behind his siblings; Lisa (Steve) Capracotta, Paul, Michael, and Alan. He was predeceased by his father David Sr. David also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and other extended or honorary family members.

After earning his Bachelors at Rhode Island College and his Masters at New York University, David worked as a Music and Theater teacher for Westerly Public Schools for 33 years until his retirement in 2014. While there, he was awarded Teacher of the Year for the 2002-2003 school year. During his tenure, he ran numerous music ensembles, and founded Westerly High School Theatre Scrapbook Company, where he proudly produced the yearly spring musical beloved throughout the community. He was a member of numerous professional music educator associations, and a strong supporter of various charities.

David was a long time member of the Boy Scout Troop 76 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He took great pride being the music director for Our Lady of Victory Church in Ashaway from 1993-2014.

David was a longtime Broadway fan and enjoyed attending many productions, as well as traveling to NYC. He loved spending time with his wife and children traveling throughout the years. He was very proud of his children and always supported them in all that they did.

Known to many as 'Mr. D?', he will be fondly remembered for his angelic singing voice and encouraging others to "always keep a song in your heart, and keep on singing!"

The DeAngelis family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday June 30, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday July 1, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Pius X. Church, 44 Elm St. Westerly, RI. "The DeAngelis family encourages attendees to wear blue in honor of the Dave."

The family respectfully requests no flowers. For online condolences please visit https://www.buckler-johnston.com Published in The Westerly Sun from June 24 to June 25, 2019