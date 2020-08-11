1/1
David M. Smith
David M. Smith, 88, of Ashaway, died on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Marlyn C. Smith for 67 years.
He was a lifelong resident of Hopkinton and an avid outdoorsman. He loved to camp, hunt, trap and fish. Whether it was on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire where he spent many summers, or at a bass tournament on a freshwater pond in Rhode Island, he pursued his passions with vigor.
He is survived by his daughters Kathy Kammer and her spouse Greg, Lynn Ahern and her spouse Larry, sons David Smith and his wife Teresa and Daniel Smith and his spouse Donna; seven grandchildren, Maxwell Kammer, Camden Kammer, David Ahern, Charles Ahern, Lindsay Tarkington, Brian Smith and Allison Smith; eight great grandchildren, Logan Kammer, Emmett Kammer, Miles Kammer, Hope Ahern, Maeve Smith, and Jack, Emma and Ben Tarkington.
He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Mae Smith, a brother, Gordon Smith and sister, Shirley Miner.
A foreman at the former American Velvet Company in Stonington, he worked for the company for 46 years. He was a graduate of Westerly High School.
Donations in David's memory can be sent to the Wood Pawcatuck Watershed Association, 203B Arcadia Road, Hope Valley, RI 02832.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI will be assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com

Published in The Westerly Sun from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
