1/
David P. Cornell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David P. Cornell, beloved husband of Pamella Cornell, of Edwards Dr, Ashaway, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 65.
Born in Rangeley, ME, he was the son of the late Stephen and Lillian Cornell.
He is survived by his four children, Thomas Cornell, Rev. Robert Cornell, Joshua Dean, and Angel MacDougal. David also leaves his brother, Stephen Cornell, and his sisters, Sharon Cornell, Gail Cornell, Grace Cornell, Allison Cornell, and Darlene Adams. In addition he also leaves four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
David loved to feed wildlife on a daily basis.
He worked for many years at BDA as a UPS Processor.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved