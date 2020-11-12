David P. Cornell, beloved husband of Pamella Cornell, of Edwards Dr, Ashaway, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 65.
Born in Rangeley, ME, he was the son of the late Stephen and Lillian Cornell.
He is survived by his four children, Thomas Cornell, Rev. Robert Cornell, Joshua Dean, and Angel MacDougal. David also leaves his brother, Stephen Cornell, and his sisters, Sharon Cornell, Gail Cornell, Grace Cornell, Allison Cornell, and Darlene Adams. In addition he also leaves four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
David loved to feed wildlife on a daily basis.
He worked for many years at BDA as a UPS Processor.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com