David Ross Winans, Jr. of Manasota Key, Englewood, Florida passed away peacefully with his wife at his side on January 28, 2020. He was born in New York City in 1932. His early life was spent in Princeton, NJ, where he attended Miss Fine's School and Princeton Country Day. While summering in Watch Hill, RI, he developed his lifelong passion for sailing. After attending St Mark's School in Southborough, MA where he was an avid ice hockey player, he went on to Princeton University. His studies at Princeton were interrupted by a 4-year stint in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. On returning to Princeton he earned a BA with honors in English. Soon after he married Kathryn Wedemeyer and had three children, one of whom, Wesley, predeceased him.
He was a Publications Manager at Electric Boat, General Dynamics for 37 years, producing all manuals for nuclear and non-nuclear submarines. During this time, he lived in Salem, CT with his second wife, Nancy, whom he married in 1976. They have enjoyed their blended family for 43 years. They retired to Manasota Key in Englewood, Florida where they have resided for 25 years, enjoying summers in Salem with children and grandchildren. He was active in local politics in Salem and was a President of the Manasota Key Association. He loved sailing, golfing, ice skating, and traveling. He wrote poetry and was compiling his memoirs. They spent months each summer in Brittany, France, and traveled extensively throughout Europe. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, four children: David III and wife Vicki of Westerly, RI; Melissa and husband Brian of Fairfax Station, VA; Peter and wife Marina of Salem, CT; Molly and husband Rand of Hartford, CT; and five grandchildren: Steven, Lauren, Amandine, Jesse and Larkin.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Coastal Wildlife Club of Englewood, Habitat for Humanity, Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County or any wildlife organization.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020