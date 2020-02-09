|
Deborah Anne Pitt Abad RN, 58, of Groton Long Point passed into the "eternal bliss of the snowy mountains in Heaven" Jan. 17, 2020.
She received an RN from Quinnipiac College and started her vocation at L+M Hospital, then the Navy Base nursery, Stonington Institute Rehab, and Westerly Hospital. While on L&D at Westerly, she was one of the first Board Certified Lactation Consultants in the area. After her diagnosis she moved on to endoscopy, surgical and chemotherapy nursing in same day surgery. She retired after 35 years from Westerly Hospital, having either delivered or cared for most residents in town.
Celebration of Life to be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 15, 2020, in the Clark Hall at Groton Long Point Casino Bldg., 50 Beach Rd., Groton.
Memorial donations may be made to the Friends of the Mad River http://www.friendsofthemadriver.org/donate.html
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 9, 2020