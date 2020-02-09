Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Clark Hall at Groton Long Point Casino Bldg.
50 Beach Rd.
Groton, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Pitt Abad, RN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Anne Pitt Abad, RN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Anne Pitt Abad, RN Obituary
Deborah Anne Pitt Abad RN, 58, of Groton Long Point passed into the "eternal bliss of the snowy mountains in Heaven" Jan. 17, 2020.
She received an RN from Quinnipiac College and started her vocation at L+M Hospital, then the Navy Base nursery, Stonington Institute Rehab, and Westerly Hospital. While on L&D at Westerly, she was one of the first Board Certified Lactation Consultants in the area. After her diagnosis she moved on to endoscopy, surgical and chemotherapy nursing in same day surgery. She retired after 35 years from Westerly Hospital, having either delivered or cared for most residents in town.
Celebration of Life to be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 15, 2020, in the Clark Hall at Groton Long Point Casino Bldg., 50 Beach Rd., Groton.
Memorial donations may be made to the Friends of the Mad River http://www.friendsofthemadriver.org/donate.html
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -