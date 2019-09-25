The Westerly Sun Obituaries
More Obituaries for Deborah Bergeron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah (Torrey) Bergeron

Deborah (Torrey) Bergeron Obituary
Deborah (Torrey) Bergeron, 64, of Maxson Hill Road, Ashaway, passed away at her home on Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was the wife of the late Richard R. Bergeron who predeceased her on Sept. 27, 2017.
Born in Bath, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Edward Torrey Sr. and Ramona Harmon.
Deborah worked as a Clerk for Stop & Shop for 13 years. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed arts and crafts.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Craig Bergeron of Ashaway, Kelly Lamprey and husband Stephen of Westerly, and Laura Bergeron of Ocala, FL; four siblings, Edward, Jr., Donald and John Torrey of Maine and Vicki of Westport, MA; grandchildren, Xavier and Korra Lamprey and Kayla Houston; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend Ethel Foster of Charlestown.
A Celebration of Deborah's Life will be held at a day and time to be announced. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 25, 2019
