Denise Nadeau, 69, of Charlestown, RI, passed away on October 5, 2020. Born on February 25th, 1951 to Joseph A Nadeau and Natalie (Sedletski) Nadeau. She was born in Bristol, Connecticut and spent her early years there. She graduated from Bristol Central High School, but her love of the ocean brought her to Rhode Island for the majority of her life, where she earned a Bachelors in Education from Rhode Island College. She was employed at Electric Boat in Groton for over two decades, and following that worked at Cumberland Farms and then Walgreens until her passing. She is survived by her daughter Heidi Pirotte (John) of Charlestown, her son Brandon Heinold (Katie) of East Lyme, Connecticut, her brother James Nadeau (Carole) of Colleyville, TX, four grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Denise loved to explore the area and would constantly drive from place to place to see what was around. She was very active in her younger years, participating in many sports and clubs including martial arts, skiing, ice skating, and majorettes. She always had stories to tell, used her strong will often in life, and made many friends along the way.
Denise will be missed by her family and friends. She will remain in our hearts forever for her love and many acts of kindness.
Funeral arrangements will be private due to the current pandemic.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to Tri-County Community Action Agency, 415 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.