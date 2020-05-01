Dennis J. Severns passed away on April 29, 2020 at the age of 77 after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was the son of the late John and Bea Severns of Westerly and was predeceased by his brother and sister in law; Larry and Virginia Severns of Bradford.
Dennis was a loving husband, brother & father and a doting grandfather. He is survived by his wife, best friend and partner of over 20 years Anita Severns of Westerly as well as his sister Debi Severns and brother Mike Severs of Westerly. He is also survived by his son Joe LaRico and wife Stephanie and granddaughters Kaia and Lindley (Stonington); and his son Nate LaRico and wife Lauren and granddaughters Scarlett and Violet (Ashaway). He was a cat lover and will also be missed by his two cats King and Janet.
Dennis was a devout Catholic, member of Immaculate Conception Church in Westerly and the 6-7pm hour on Saturday nights sitting with the Lord in the Adoration Chapel. He was a member of the Lodge of Elks, Senior Citizens Center, and former member of the Westerly Yacht Club, the Calabrese Club and the Columbian Squires.
Mr. Severns graduated from Westerly High School in 1961, New England Tech in 1963 and the Electrical Design Apprentice 5-year program at Electric boat in 1968. His career at Electric Boat stretched for over 40 years including the last 19 years as Electrical Design Supervisor. He was devoted to his religion and always prioritized family above all else. Although he will be sorely missed, he can now join his Heavenly Father and family that went on before him and are waiting for him.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and the state of RI quarantine orders, there will be no calling hours or public service. A celebration of Dennis' life will be held at a later date for all who wish to attend. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The Dana Farber Cancer Institute in his honor.
Funeral services are under the direction of Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 1, 2020.