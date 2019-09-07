|
Derek Steven Rockholz, 38, -a kind, generous and loving soul-died unexpectedly in his home Sept. 2, 2019.
Derek was born in New London April 11, 1981, the beloved son of Linda Deshefy and Steven Rockholz, formerly of Westerly. Derek was a handsome, funny, intelligent beacon of happiness for everyone around him. A carpenter by trade, he loved to work with his hands and apply his thought and attention to anything he was doing. Whether he was spending time with family or cooking up his favorite foods on the grill, Derek sought to make others happy before himself. He was a die-hard sports fan and never failed to root for the New York Giants and the Mets.
But most of all, Derek shined the brightest when he married the love of his life, Phoebe (Koch), and again when Cole-their beautiful baby boy-was brought into the world. Cole was the source of all the love and happiness in his heart, and nothing put a smile on Derek's face quite like the quality time they spent together playing and laughing. Derek loved being a dedicated father and a true family man. He touched many lives, and he will always be loved and missed every day by those who were lucky to have him in their life.
Derek's family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, 11 Jerome Road, Uncasville. Burial arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 7, 2019