Derreck Michael Turdo, Sr. 30, died suddenly, Friday morning on 2/21/20. Survived by his father, Joseph Turdo & companion, Nancy Daugherty, his mother, Kimberly Blais Normand & stepfather, Ron Normand.
He also leaves behind mother of his children, Tasha Marie Sullivan, her son, Justin and their 3 children, Derreck Jr., Gianna & Lilliana. His sisters, Crystal Turdo & Alicia Lattimore; Paternal Grandmother, Maria Turdo & Maternal Grandparents, Peter & Sandra Blais.
Also survived by several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins & Nieces. He was predeceased by his Grandfather, Michele Arcangelo Turdo & Aunt Concetta E. Woll.
Derek was a hard worker and loved his family dearly. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and thought the world of his children and nieces. He loved the outdoors fishing and going to the beach with his family.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the established gofundme account would be greatly appreciated. He was just a kid himself at 30, trying to clear a pathway for their futures. Thank you in advance for your generosity, condolences and consideration.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 29th from 2 to 5 pm immediately followed by service at 5 pm. at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 27, 2020