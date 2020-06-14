The soul of Derryl L. Senical, 84 of Pawcatuck, CT passed away quietly on Monday, June 8, 2020 in the presence of his children and grandchildren.
Born in Gwinn, Michigan on June 26, 1935 to Clifton and Gertrude (Johnson), the oldest of 11 children. Derryl and the former Josephine Serio of Pawcatuck were married on April 26, 1958 and enjoyed 45 years of marriage before she passed in 2003.
Derryl graduated from Gwinn High School in June 1953 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he trained and honed his skills as a shipfitter/metalsmith/sheet metal mechanic. In May 1962, he was honorably discharged and moved his young family from Charleston, South Carolina to Pawcatuck where he would reside for the remainder of his life. Derryl worked at General Dynamics/Electric Boat for over 20 years as a sheet metal supervisor. He also worked locally for Douglas Randall, E.R. Smith and G.S.P. Derryl took great pride in mentoring and teaching the sheet metal trade to apprentices and taught evening classes in the mid 1960's at Thames Valley Technical College/Norwich, CT. His expertise in the trade was sought after by many area shops and individuals throughout his entire life.
Derryl and Josephine (and sometimes the grandkids) enjoyed traveling throughout New England, especially in the fall for apple picking. He loved all types of television sports, along with being an avid fresh/saltwater fisherman; interests he shared with his sons. Derryl loved the holidays, especially Christmas and would find any excuse to cook on the outdoor grill year-round. He also enjoyed wine-tasting, bluegrass music, and dabbled with guitar playing.
Surviving are four children: Teresa Hasu (Mashi) of Framingham, MA, Charlene Senical of New Haven, CT, Philip (fiancée Denise Gavitt) of Pawcatuck, CT, and Kevin of Waterford, CT. His pride and joy were his grandchildren; Shelby Lee Hasu of Framingham, MA, and Breatta & Brenden Senical and their mother, Papa Senical's devoted and loved "daughter" Maureen McKernan Senical, all of Westerly, RI. Papa Senical also leaves behind his special "buddy" and "grand fur baby" Tico who accompanied his Papa in the "big red Ford truck" on visits to various home improvement/hardware stores. Remaining siblings include, Jon (Terry), Lisa Stewart (James), Joanne Pahman (Tom), Janet McCurdy, and sister-in-law Mez Senical.
He was predeceased by siblings Roger, James, Michael, Jeff, Judy, and Jacqueline.
Although he may be gone, Derryl will live on in the hearts of his many family and friends forever.
Derryl's children are especially thankful to Maureen, Breatta, and Brenden for checking on Papa daily, providing transportation to appointments, running errands, and helping with anything he needed at home.
Due to current COVID19 restrictions, services will be private with Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, Westerly RI in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers and food, please consider a donation to the Visiting Nurse Association/Waterford CT, Westerly Public Library/Westerly RI, or a charity of your choice. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Born in Gwinn, Michigan on June 26, 1935 to Clifton and Gertrude (Johnson), the oldest of 11 children. Derryl and the former Josephine Serio of Pawcatuck were married on April 26, 1958 and enjoyed 45 years of marriage before she passed in 2003.
Derryl graduated from Gwinn High School in June 1953 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he trained and honed his skills as a shipfitter/metalsmith/sheet metal mechanic. In May 1962, he was honorably discharged and moved his young family from Charleston, South Carolina to Pawcatuck where he would reside for the remainder of his life. Derryl worked at General Dynamics/Electric Boat for over 20 years as a sheet metal supervisor. He also worked locally for Douglas Randall, E.R. Smith and G.S.P. Derryl took great pride in mentoring and teaching the sheet metal trade to apprentices and taught evening classes in the mid 1960's at Thames Valley Technical College/Norwich, CT. His expertise in the trade was sought after by many area shops and individuals throughout his entire life.
Derryl and Josephine (and sometimes the grandkids) enjoyed traveling throughout New England, especially in the fall for apple picking. He loved all types of television sports, along with being an avid fresh/saltwater fisherman; interests he shared with his sons. Derryl loved the holidays, especially Christmas and would find any excuse to cook on the outdoor grill year-round. He also enjoyed wine-tasting, bluegrass music, and dabbled with guitar playing.
Surviving are four children: Teresa Hasu (Mashi) of Framingham, MA, Charlene Senical of New Haven, CT, Philip (fiancée Denise Gavitt) of Pawcatuck, CT, and Kevin of Waterford, CT. His pride and joy were his grandchildren; Shelby Lee Hasu of Framingham, MA, and Breatta & Brenden Senical and their mother, Papa Senical's devoted and loved "daughter" Maureen McKernan Senical, all of Westerly, RI. Papa Senical also leaves behind his special "buddy" and "grand fur baby" Tico who accompanied his Papa in the "big red Ford truck" on visits to various home improvement/hardware stores. Remaining siblings include, Jon (Terry), Lisa Stewart (James), Joanne Pahman (Tom), Janet McCurdy, and sister-in-law Mez Senical.
He was predeceased by siblings Roger, James, Michael, Jeff, Judy, and Jacqueline.
Although he may be gone, Derryl will live on in the hearts of his many family and friends forever.
Derryl's children are especially thankful to Maureen, Breatta, and Brenden for checking on Papa daily, providing transportation to appointments, running errands, and helping with anything he needed at home.
Due to current COVID19 restrictions, services will be private with Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, Westerly RI in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers and food, please consider a donation to the Visiting Nurse Association/Waterford CT, Westerly Public Library/Westerly RI, or a charity of your choice. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.