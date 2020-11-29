1/1
Dianne Algiere
WESTERLY - Dianne Algiere, 85, of Westerly, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was the loving wife of Franklin R. Algiere and together they shared 59 years of marriage.

Dianne was a graduate of Mitchell College and worked at Electric Boat early in her career where she met Frank. She also worked for Robert Conrad, MD for many years and enjoyed the camaraderie with Doc, Marty, Rick, Linda, Bonnie and Pat.

Dianne had a sparkling personality and made everyone laugh and smile. She loved to spend time with family and her beloved pets.

Besides her loving husband she leaves her children Frankie Algiere and fiancé Brian Bailey, Margo Carsten and her husband Rich, Cindy Moran and Linda Algiere Connors. She also leaves her grandchildren Jacob and Noah Carsten, Cierra Arnold, Kristen Gavitt Carsten and Lori Lallo as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was pre-deceased by her parents Charles and Helen Button, Her sister Arlene and brother Hollis and several cherished sisters and brothers-in-law.

Dianne was an avid animal lover, in lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her name to Stand Up for Animals, 33 Larry Hirsch Lane, Westerly, RI, 02891.

For online condolences please visit www.buckler-johnston.com.

Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
