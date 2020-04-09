The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Dominic Ferraro, Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominic J. Ferraro, Sr.

Dominic J. Ferraro, Sr. Obituary
Dominic J. Ferraro, Sr., beloved husband for 59 years of Nan (Warren) Ferraro, of Ashaway Road, Westerly, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 81.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Pasquale and Margaret Ferraro.
Dominic was the former owner and operator of Hilltop Café and Regal Limousine. He was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church and a life member of the BPOE 678. Dominic was a lifelong avid New York Yankee fan and loved playing golf at local courses with friends. He enjoyed wintering in Florida with his wife for the past 18 years.
In addition to his loving wife Nan, he leaves four children, Dominic J. Ferraro, Jr. of Peacedale, Lisa Perkins of Wakefield, David Ferraro of Hope Valley and Daniel Ferraro of Westerly; two siblings, John Ferraro of Westerly and Angela Fisher of Pawcatuck; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours are omitted. Funeral service and burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 9, 2020
