Services Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic Route 1 51 Williams Ave. Mystic , CT 06355 (860) 536-2888 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic Route 1 51 Williams Ave. Mystic , CT 06355 View Map Service 11:00 AM St. Mary Church Main St. Stonington , CT View Map

Don Terkanian

1946 - 2019

1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Don Terkanian of Pawcatuck passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019 in the care of VNA Hospice in Vero Beach, FL.



Don is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Susan Terkanian. Don and Susan built their life together and, with kids in tow, settled in Pawcatuck in 1983 due to the beauty of the area and its ideal access to the sea. Nothing made Don happier than his family. Don's adored children and grandchildren brought him much pride and joy during his life. His son Commander Donald Terkanian, USCG and daughter-in-law Amanda Terkanian of Suffolk, VA and daughter, Jen Massengale and son-in-law, A.J. Massengale of Mystic will greatly miss their father while always holding, in high esteem, the values and principles Don conveyed to them. Don's much-loved grandchildren: Donald, William, and Samantha Terkanian along with Ben, Max, and Mazie Massengale will cherish fond memories of time spent with their "pappi", who always put on a great show while bringing smiles and laughter to all. Don is also survived by his younger brother Ben Terkanian and his wife Mikki of Port Orange, FL along with his favorite nephews Matt, Josh, and Nate. Don was predeceased by his older brother, Gregory Terkanian and a niece Elizabeth Kristen Terkanian. Also surviving are a niece Kathryn Terkanian and her husband Scott Keefer, a niece Amy Terkanian and a nephew Gregory Terkanian.



Don was born and raised on a small dairy farm in Spencer, MA where his incredible work ethic was honed and developed. As a boy, Don quickly learned how to "call" on customers by selling bottled milk to neighbors after purchase of his own cow. After leaving Spencer, Don drove his motorcycle to Texas A&M where he began his collegiate education. Though always a proud "Aggie", Don continued his studies at Iowa State where he further honed his craft with a degree in Food Technology to continue his life's calling and passion of working in the dairy industry. For over 50 years, Don "called" on customers at independent dairy farms across the northeast United States and Maritime provinces of Canada to provide them with ingredients and packaging for dairy products for small and large companies alike. These "customers" became great friends of Don due to his honesty, humor, and compassion for their family run businesses. Don worked for several companies across the United States before betting on himself and starting his own highly successful company, Dynamic Marketing & Technology, Inc. "DMT Inc." in 1993. Don's success can wholly be attributed to the amazing support of and contributions of his wife Susan, his work ethic and his ability to adapt to changing norms as small farms were bought by larger companies or simply went out of business. In the end, it was Don's ability to form strong personal connections with those he "called on" that Don was most proud of and defined his work in the industry.



Don was a Communicant of St. Michael's Church in Pawcatuck. Those fortunate to know him can attest that the man loved to have a great time. Don was a member of the Watch Hill and Westerly Yacht Clubs. He greatly enjoyed sailing with Susan and his family and friends. He had many great friends in the Pawcatuck/Westerly area including the "Y's Men" at the Westerly YMCA with whom he shared countless enjoyable experiences both at the Y and at local eateries while enjoying a breakfast and conversation. Like any true New Englander, Don loved his local sports teams, especially the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox both of which did right by him by sending him out on a high note through their championships won over the past year!



We feel very fortunate that Don was under the love and care of the VNA Hospice. Their meticulous care and compassion for Don and our family was incredible and beautiful at such a difficult time.



His family will receive relatives and friends Monday, April 22nd from 5-7 pm at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. A mass will be celebrated Tuesday, April 23rd at 11:00 am at St. Mary Church Main St. Stonington. Following the mass, he will be buried at St. Michael Cemetery in Pawcatuck.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Michael Capital Campaign (60 Liberty St. Pawcatuck, CT 06379) or to the VNA Hospice (1110 35th Lane Vero Beach, FL 32960). Published in The Westerly Sun from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019