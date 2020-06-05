Donald Anthony Peterson, born 11/12/1938, Providence; died 6/2/2020 at home in Westerly.
Son of the late Blanch & Anthony Peterson. Survived by wife of 62 years, Ruth Peterson.
Loving father of Donald, Tracey, and Jim; grandfather to 6. Predeceased by son Mark.
Career achievements: 20 years retired Master Chief, coached and mentored Youth Football for over 30 years. Passions were golf and shooting range. He will be missed by all.
For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jun. 5, 2020.