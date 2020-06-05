Donald Anthony Peterson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Anthony Peterson, born 11/12/1938, Providence; died 6/2/2020 at home in Westerly.
Son of the late Blanch & Anthony Peterson. Survived by wife of 62 years, Ruth Peterson.
Loving father of Donald, Tracey, and Jim; grandfather to 6. Predeceased by son Mark.
Career achievements: 20 years retired Master Chief, coached and mentored Youth Football for over 30 years. Passions were golf and shooting range. He will be missed by all.
For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved