Donald C. Schaefer
1951 - 2020
Donald C. Schaefer, 69, of Pawcatuck, CT passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home. He was the loving husband of Kathy Ann (Miner) Schaefer. Born in New Britain, CT on June 13, 1951 he was the son of the late Robert C. and Beverly Marie (Hadvab) Schaefer.
Donald served his country proudly in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam era. Following the service, he went on to work for American Felt and Filter. Donald was laid back and relaxed and didn't let things bother him. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed the good things in life. He loved just watching the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots on TV. Most importantly, he was a great dad and husband and taking care of the family was his highest priority.
Besides his wife Kathy, he leaves his children Rachel Moore and her husband Scott and Robert Schaefer; his siblings Roberta Stack, Beverly Jean "BJ" Whaley and her husband Gary and Danielle Delbene and her husband Don, several nieces and nephews along with his special puppy Loki.
All memorial services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the charity of the donor's choice.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI 02891 is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com

Published in The Westerly Sun from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
