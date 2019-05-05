Donald E. Dumsar, Sr., 63, of Podurgiel Lane, Uncasville, passed away at WW Backus Hospital on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Born in Bronx, New York, he was the son of the late George J. and Katherine Dumsar.

Donald worked as a shipfitter for Electric Boat in Groton for many years and was a US Marine veteran.

He leaves his six children, Donald E. Dumsar, Jr. of Bradford, Kerrie James of Jamestown, Melissa Plumley of Tega Cay, SC, Michelle Dumsar and Anthony Dumsar, both of Westerly, and Brittney Dumsar of Norwich; his brother Charles Dumsar of Bradford and sister Agnes Manfredi of Ledyard. Donald is also survived by 18 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four siblings.

All funeral services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com Published in The Westerly Sun on May 5, 2019