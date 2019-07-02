Donald Edward Reehl, 91, of Winnapaug Rd., Westerly, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 29, 2019. He was the husband of the late Dolores A. (Fortin) Reehl.

Born in Sewickley, PA, he was the son of the late William M. and Elizabeth Reehl.

Donald retired from the US Navy as a Chief Petty Officer after more than 20 years of service. Following his retirement, he became an examiner for the FAA. He also enjoyed yard sales and repairing small engines.

He leaves behind his three children, Michelle D. Reehl of Westerly, Gary A. Reehl of Cave Junction, OR and Sherry M. Reehl of South Lake Tahoe, CA; a brother James Reehl of Coraopolis, PA; his lifelong friend Joyce Cook of N. Scituate; and several nieces and nephews. Donald was predeceased by his son Bruce.

Visiting hours are omitted. Burial with Full Military Honors will be private and at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com Published in The Westerly Sun on July 2, 2019