Donald Eugene Anthony Lyons, age 89, of Vero Beach, FL, Simsbury, CT, and Charlestown, RI, passed away on February 26, 2019, in Vero Beach, cradled in the arms of his loving wife, Catherine Healy, and all eight of his children. "Don" was born in the Bronx, NY, to the late Mary and James Lyons, the oldest of five children. He graduated from Cardinal Hayes HS in NY, and in 1951, he received a B.S. in Marine Engineering from the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, NY. Following graduation he joined Combustion Engineering where he was involved in the sales, manufacturing and operation of nuclear and fossil equipment worldwide, rising to the position of President of the Power Systems Group at the time of his retirement in 1987.

Described by neighbors and friends as generous, sweet and outgoing, he was very engaged in community and church life. He was a devoted member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Vero Beach and St. Catherine of Siena in Simsbury. Always an active member of the Knights of Columbus, he served as Grand Knight of the Bishop Nilan Council.

In Simsbury he served on the Board of Education, the Chamber of Commerce, Junior Achievement and the Town Bicentennial Commission. In Vero, he served on the Boards of the Sea Cove Condo Association where he resided and Vero Beach Yacht Club where he always enjoyed entertaining family and friends. Although a member of The Hartford Golf Club for twenty-five years, his only hole in one was at the Dunes Course in Vero Beach.

During his early retirement, he purchased two businesses in Charlestown, RI - Ocean House Marina and Pat's Power Equipment, which he enjoyed watching his sons build to success.

Don's work at Combustion taught him a love of travel. He enjoyed twelve trips to Ireland where he focused on genealogy, tracing the Lyons and Healy family roots. He loved the West of Ireland, hiked the hills of the Burren and Aran Islands with his four daughters and grandson, and played golf at many venues with his four sons.

He is preceded by his brothers John and Jim and his sister Marita Lyons Walker.

Donald is survived by his beautiful wife Catherine Healy, his eight children: Cathy (the late Robert H.) Robertson, Robert (Pam), Donald Christopher (Sandy), Mary Ellen (Harold) Mullins, Patrick (Tammy), Janet (J. Michael) Foote, Barbara (Douglas) Coppens, and Michael; his eighteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren, his sister Gladys Sheehan and a full clan of beloved in-laws and nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Simsbury on Saturday, March 9th at 11:00 am. In lieu of a visitation a Celebration of Life reception will be held at Hopmeadow Country Club at 12:30. Memorial contributions can be made to The Connor Donahue Foundation http://www.donohuefellowship.org; the Healing Meals Project, http://healingmealsproject.org or a . Published in The Westerly Sun from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019