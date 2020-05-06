Donald Jarvis, 92, of Granite Street, Westerly, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was the husband of the late Kathleen (Hickey) Jarvis.
Donald was born in Gloucester Mass on August 16, 1927. As a result, he was always drawn to the sea, owning a small boat and a few lobster pots well into his 70's. He loved to travel and visited all of the contiguous 48 states, usually in his 5th wheel camper.
Donald (DJ to his friends) worked as a pipefitting supervisor for Electric Boat in Groton until his retirement. He was a member of the Westerly Lodge of Elks, the VFW Post 8955, the Disabled American Veterans, and the North End Social Club. He was a part of the greatest generation, serving proudly in the US Army in Germany during WWII as a Supply Sergeant. He was a life member of the Society of the 1st Infantry Division, the VFW and of the American Legion. Until his recent illness he could be found most weekdays drinking a diet coke and holding court at the North End where he loved to kibitz with the other members.
Donald leaves behind his loving children, Marie Dickson of Westerly, Karin Weiderman (Bob Gionet) of Pawcatuck, Daniel Jarvis (Leah Radinsky) of Chicago, Brian Jarvis of Westerly, Douglas Jarvis (Amy) of Fowlerville, MI, and Elizabeth Jarvis of Westerly. He is also survived by his sister Elizabeth Hallisey of Stonington; fourteen grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his beloved son-in-law Attilio Spino; son-in-law Robert Weiderman; four brothers, Alan and Lawrence Gillis and Harold and Robert Jarvis; and his sister Marie Murphy. Donald was a true family man who was happiest when his children, grandchildren and great-grand children were with him.
The family would like to thank Beacon Hospice and Patricia Martino APRN for all their help and support.
All services are respectfully private. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the RI Veterans Home in Bristol RI. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 6, 2020.