Donald Joseph "Don" Dart, 8o, of Mystic, passed away peacefully Dec. 28, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Don was born April 21, 1939 in New London, the son of the late Joseph Harry Prunier and Elisabeth Ester (MacDonald) Dart, and step-son of the late Robert "Bob" Manwarring Dart. He was raised in Mystic, spending many childhood hours on the Mystic River. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 57 years, Sandra "Sandy" Ann (Beauchamp) Dart, his son Trad Steven Dart and wife Catherine of Mystic, granddaughter Sara Arial Dart-Ford of Westerly RI, brother Joseph Dart and wife Paula of Windsor VT, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Josephine Rinkes of New London.
Don served in the U.S. Air Force for four years and retired in 2000 as a senior designer from Electric Boat after 38 years of service.
Don's interests in life varied widely. He was a man of many talents and never afraid to try anything. He was a voracious reader and will be remembered for his ability to converse in a myriad of subjects. A very talented artist with brush, pencil and camera, often reflecting his passion for humanity and nature, he frequently married the two and would generously gift his work simply because someone admired it.
Don enjoyed traveling, on business or with family and dear friends Jackie and Bob Blinn, spending time outdoors and cherished time spent with family and friends. He was a loving, kind, gentle and humble man who will be sorely missed by anyone who knew him.
A memorial service will be held January 4, 2020, 11:00 AM at the Mystic Union Baptist Church, Mystic, CT, with reception immediately to follow. Mystic Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 31, 2019